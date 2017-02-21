Angelina Jolie opens up about Brad Pitt: ‘We will always be a family’

Angelina Jolie appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday morning and talked about her new movie, while opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt and how they will parent their children moving forward.

The actress, activist, and director sat down with co-host George Stephanopoulos, who brought up Jolie and Pitt’s joint statement regarding their divorce, asking if their family has become healthier post-split.

“We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” Jolie, 41, said in the interview.

Jolie also spoke out about Pitt as a father. This comes after several headline-making stories that the actor had gone to rehab following allegations of child abuse after an incident on a plane. The exes have been in a heated custody battle for months, but Jolie only has positive things to say about Pitt as a father.

“Of course, of course,” she answered when Stephanopoulos flat-out asked if she thought Pitt was a good father of their children. “We will always be a family. Always,” she said.

She also dished on that viral video of her indulging in local delicacies while in Cambodia. “They’re used to eating scorpions, especially Shiloh. Loves a tarantula, loves a bug. They can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips,” she said.

The family’s trip was a bonding experience for Jolie and her children, especially Maddox whom she adopted from Cambodia. “I talked to Maddox about this film and doing it, and it was him in the final hour that said he was ready and that he wanted to understand more. He wanted me to make it,” she revealed.