North Korean investigation of Kim Jong Nam murder impartial: Malaysia ambassador

BEIJING – Malaysia’s ambassador to Pyongyang says the investigation into the death of the exiled half-brother of North Korea’s ruler is being conducted in an impartial manner.

Mohamad Nizan Mohamad spoke Tuesday in China’s capital, Beijing, while in transit to Malaysia to where he had been recalled following the death last week in the Southeast Asian nation of Kim Jong Nam. Kim appeared to have been poisoned at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport.

North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia has denounced the country’s investigation into Kim’s death, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe. Malaysia’s foreign ministry responded that the ambassador’s comments were “culled from delusions, lies and half-truths.”

Mohamad said Malaysia had no reason to take sides over the incident and would “be very objective and fair to everybody.”

