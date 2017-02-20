‘How can it happen to her?’ Abbotsford family wants answers after 3-year-old dies in hospital

An Abbotsford couple is demanding answers after the death of their three-year-old daughter.

Balraj Gill said her daughter Nimrat woke up with a fever at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 6. She sensed something wasn’t right so she and the girl’s father took her to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Gill said she was advised to go home and give her daughter Tylenol.

“Yeah, ‘every four hours give her Tylenol. She’s OK.’ That was their response,” she said.

Nimrat’s condition worsened during the night, according to her mother. She started throwing up at home.

Her parents said they rushed her to hospital at 5 a.m. on Feb. 7. They said they waited for hours in the emergency room for X-rays and blood tests.

“Her body colour was changing and she can’t speak clearly,” Gill said. “’Her body is fighting with temperature, fever,’ that was the answer of the doctor.”

Moments later, Gill said Nimrat died.

Global News has obtained one of the doctor’s reports explaining what they believe happened to the little girl.

“It appears that Nimrat succumbed to a large left-sided pneumonia… septic shock related to this with resulting respiratory failure leading to cardiac arrest.”

Fraser Health has launched an investigation.

“The intention of the review is to look at the care that was provided to this child and to determine if in the future we need to change or should do things differently,” Fraser Health’s Tasleem Juma said.

The family has doubts about the investigation.

“I don’t think it’s going to be fair,” Nimrat’s aunt, Preet Kooner, said. “It should be [conducted by] somebody independent, not under Fraser Health.”

Nimrat’s parents said she was a happy child with no health issues.

They now offer a warning for other parents: if your child is sick, follow your intuition and demand a second opinion. They say it could mean the difference between life and death.

“I can’t understand,” Gill said. “How can it happen to her?”

– With files from Rumina Daya