Donald Trump’s old tweets about Barack Obama prove ironic again

Just last May, U.S. president Donald Trump issued a tweet that called out his predecessor Barack Obama, who he said was “out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart.”

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

Fast forward to less than a year later, when Trump spent his Sunday morning hitting the links with Rory McIlroy. Trump’s press people were very coy with his activities as he was vocal critic of Obama’s whenever the latter was playing a round.

Trump issued the aforementioned tweet in response to long waits at TSA checkpoints across the U.S. as the federal government struggled with staffing shortages at security checkpoints.

Ironically, a day after Trump finished his round latest round of golf, a TSA checkpoint at JFK airport in New York went unmanned for a period, allowing 11 passengers to make their way aboard planes without even being scanned.

Of course, this is far from the first time Trump’s old tweets have come back to haunt him.

After Obama was re-elected in 2012, he said his fellow citizens “should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”

We can't let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

The president went on to say, “The world is laughing at us.”

Lets fight like hell and stop this great and disgusting injustice! The world is laughing at us. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

The American people finally heeded his call four years later but he was not happy about it.

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

After the 2012 election he also criticized the electoral process, declaring “electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.”

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

He changed his tune after his November victory, saying, “The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play.”

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

In July 2012, Trump took time out of his schedule to question why Obama was “constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?”

Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority? This is the latest

http://t.co/4IVBckTE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2012

Trump issued a few executive orders of his own since becoming president, including the infamous travel ban, which has led states to question his authority.

The president also had plenty to say about taxes before taking power but many are still waiting to see his tax returns.

Yesterday was @BarackObama's favorite day of the year–he collects our taxes to redistribute. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2012

The hedge fund guys (gals) have to pay higher taxes ASAP. They are paying practically nothing. We must reduce taxes for the middle class! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2015

Signing my tax return…. pic.twitter.com/XJfXeaORbU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2015

"@DenZen: Successful people work their asses off to make it, only to be punished by heavy taxes which are then squandered recklessly." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2014

Of course, then there was the time he invited a Russian president to the Miss Universe Pageant. Promising a bromance in return for some hang time.

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013

He says he and Putin have never met but he has remained an admirer of his.