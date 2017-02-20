Surrey Creep Catchers under investigation by B.C. privacy watchdog

Surrey Creep Catchers, a group that claims to expose people they allege are child sexual predators, is under investigation.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner launched the investigation after a member of the public filed a complaint.

Creep Catchers is a loose collection of organizations across Canada that claim to expose people they allege are child sexual predators by posing online as minors before meeting in person to film and berate their targets.

The group claims to have outed several people, including a Surrey RCMP officer and a Mission elementary school principal.

Law enforcement officials across Canada have repeatedly expressed concern about the groups, warning the public that confronting alleged child predators could put people in danger and compromise police investigations.

– With files from The Canadian Press