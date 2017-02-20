Finance Minister gets new soles ahead of budget release

B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong got his shoes repaired today in advance of the provincial budget coming down on Tuesday.

The minister went to Old Towne Shoe Repair in Victoria for new soles on the shoes he will wear for the tabling of the budget.

“I think you will see two themes come from the budget tomorrow,” said de Jong. “We are going to make some additional investments in children and families, and issues around taxation.”

The government has already revealed some of its expended spending to come out in the budget, including $50-a-month raise for people on disability assistance and $30 million for classroom supplies.

B.C. is projecting a surplus of more than $2.2 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal year, and de Jong has said the 2017-18 budget surplus will be similar.