Family Day: What’s open in London

Family Day has the potential to hit a record high temperature in London this year – making it the perfect day to get out and take advantage of the holiday with your family.

Here’s a list of what’s open, and what’s not, in the forest city for Family Day.

Closed:

Banks and Financial institutions

Provincial and municipal government offices

CF Masonville Place, Westmount Shopping Centre, and White Oak’s Mall

LCBO, The Beer Store, The Labatt Store

Open: