Family Day: What’s open in London
A A
Family Day has the potential to hit a record high temperature in London this year – making it the perfect day to get out and take advantage of the holiday with your family.
Here’s a list of what’s open, and what’s not, in the forest city for Family Day.
Closed:
- Banks and Financial institutions
- Provincial and municipal government offices
- CF Masonville Place, Westmount Shopping Centre, and White Oak’s Mall
- LCBO, The Beer Store, The Labatt Store
Open:
- London Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
- The London Children’s Museum is hosting a music-themed Family Day event from 10 am ’til 5 pm
- Kinsmen Fanshawe Sugar Bush is open from 11 am ’til 3 pm
- Storybook Gardens will be holding Family Day activities from 10 am ’til 5 pm
- Kinsmen, Stronach, and Nichols arenas are hosting free skating from 1:30 pm ’til 3:30 pm
- Canada Games Aquatic Centre
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments