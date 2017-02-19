Family Day: What’s open in London

Canada
Family Day has the potential to hit a record high temperature in London this year – making it the perfect day to get out and take advantage of the holiday with your family.

Here’s a list of what’s open, and what’s not, in the forest city for Family Day.

Closed:

  • Banks and Financial institutions
  • Provincial and municipal government offices
  • CF Masonville Place, Westmount Shopping Centre, and White Oak’s Mall
  • LCBO, The Beer Store, The Labatt Store

Open:

  • London Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
  • The London Children’s Museum is hosting a music-themed Family Day event from 10 am ’til 5 pm
  • Kinsmen Fanshawe Sugar Bush is open from 11 am ’til 3 pm
  • Storybook Gardens will be holding Family Day activities from 10 am ’til 5 pm
  • Kinsmen, Stronach, and Nichols arenas are hosting free skating from 1:30 pm ’til 3:30 pm
  • Canada Games Aquatic Centre

