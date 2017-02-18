Crime
February 18, 2017 4:04 pm
Updated: February 18, 2017 4:06 pm

Emergency crews on scene after high-rise explosion in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood

Emergency crews are on scene at a high-rise building in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood after reports of an explosion Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Police said a call came in at 3:25 p.m. about an explosion at a residential building near Queen and Lansdowne.

The explosion appears to have come from a unit in one of the top floors, emergency crews said. Windows and doors have been blown out.

Toronto Fire reports that a male and female have suffered severe burn-related injuries, while police are reporting minor burns.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

West Lodge Avenue is now closed at Seaforth Avenue.

Toronto Transit has begun to divert routes away from the scene.

More to come.

 

