Emergency crews on scene after high-rise explosion in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood

Emergency crews are on scene at a high-rise building in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood after reports of an explosion Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Police said a call came in at 3:25 p.m. about an explosion at a residential building near Queen and Lansdowne.

The explosion appears to have come from a unit in one of the top floors, emergency crews said. Windows and doors have been blown out.

Explosion: West Lodge Ave/ Seaforth.. unit in a residential building.. windows blown out ..lots of debris. Injuries reported. #307243 .^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2017

Toronto Fire reports that a male and female have suffered severe burn-related injuries, while police are reporting minor burns.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Update: Units OS have advised, 1 man and 1 woman with minor injuries at this point. West Lodge is now closed at Seaforth. #307243 .^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2017

Male & Female with severe burns at West Lodge explosion. #TorontoFire Investigator responding. pic.twitter.com/ACgNqGtra9 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 18, 2017

West Lodge Avenue is now closed at Seaforth Avenue.

Toronto Transit has begun to divert routes away from the scene.

47 Lansdowne route diverting northbound via Queen, Dufferin, Dundas, Lansdowne due to a working fire at Lansdowne and Queen. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) February 18, 2017

More to come.