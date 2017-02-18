Vedder Mountain landslide in Chilliwack forces evacuation of 3 homes, road closure

A landslide on Chilliwack’s Vedder Mountain forced the evacuation of three homes on Saturday.

Officials are concerned that the slide, which occurred near the top of the mountain, has dislodged some large boulders that could come crashing down at any moment.

Vedder Mountain Road is closed from Chilliwack to Yarrow.

Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz said there were no injuries and a geotech engineer is at the scene assessing the situation.

She said a slide occurred in the same area back in 2009.

More to come…