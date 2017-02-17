The Kelowna hospital now has a sacred space

The chapel at the Kelowna hospital has been replaced with a sacred place.

It opened Friday, providing a place for worship, meditation, celebration and prayer.

The sacred space on the ground floor of the Centennial building never closes and is available to hospital patients, staff and visitors of all faiths and cultures.

“Sacred spaces in our hospitals contribute to our goal of delivering high-quality care in a way that is inclusive of all who walk through the doors,” said Interior Health board chairperson John O’Fee in a news release.

Half of the $140,000 cost came from the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation with the remainder coming from individual donors and faith groups.

The congregation at Emmanuel Church in West Kelowna provided $15,000.

“The spiritual care facility is an important component to the overall care of patients at the hospital,” said church lead pastor Jeff Bjorgan in the release. “We’re excited to be a part of this community endeavour.”

The sacred space can accommodate First Nation smudging and smoke ceremonies.