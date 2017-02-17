Winnipeg police lay charges in homicide months after body found in barrel

WINNIPEG — Officers have charged three people in connection to a homicide investigation they say spanned “several months”.

Winnipeg police say 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett died as a result of injuries sustained over several days in August of 2016. Her death has never been released. Barrett’s remains were placed in a barrel along with several chemical agents which accelerated the decomposition of the body. The barrel remained on the property.

Police say they began an investigation in the late fall of 2016 into the human remains. A search warrant was later executed on December 1 2016.

It’s believed Barrett and the three accused shared a home in the Waverley Heights neighborhood.

Police have charged:

Perez Adaryll Cleveland, 43, Canadian Citizen (Born in United States) with First Degree Murder

Jessica Elizabeth Reid, 34, of Winnipeg with Accessory after the fact to murder

Holley Alyssa Sullivan, 28, of Calgary with Accessory after the fact to murder.

All three are in custody.

Cleveland was already in custody at Headingley Jail and re-arrested.