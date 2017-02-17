Saskatoon weather outlook: messy long weekend with freezing rain, snow

The long weekend starts off tame, but then takes a turn with a messy mix of precipitation.

Record Heat

Yesterday was the warmest Feb. 16 ever recorded in Saskatoon with a daytime high of 7.5 degrees just barely beating out the previous record of 7.4 from 2002.

A total of 15 other records were broken across Saskatchewan from the extreme north right down to the south.

The week long heat streak kicked off on Monday with six high temperature records in the province, followed by two on Tuesday, eight on Wednesday and then 15 for Thursday.

Saskatoon’s daytime high record could be at stake on this Friday if our previous record of 7.8 degrees from 1954 gets beat.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Melting snow and ice has made for sloppy roads the past few days with record breaking heat across the region, but when temperatures stay above freezing at night, melting kicks into full swing.

Temperatures stayed above freezing by a degree last night and into the morning under cloudy skies before rising up to 5 degrees by noon in the sunshine!

We’re expecting to climb up even further this afternoon to 7 or 8 degrees, which as mentioned, could make this the warmest Feb. 17 in recorded history for the city.

Tonight

A few clouds will move through tonight as temperatures fall back below freezing by a few degrees.

Saturday

-8 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning under a mix of sun and cloud to start the day as we sit between systems to start off the long weekend.

A pulse of Pacific moisture will move in during the day, bringing in increasing cloud cover with a slight chance of showers in the evening after we rise to a high of +3.

Sunday

Conditions then start to take a turn after a mostly cloudy start on Sunday as a low pressure system builds into Alberta and then pushes into Saskatchewan.

Temperatures during the day should still climb up to around +3 or +4 for an afternoon high.

Ahead of the system we could see a kick of moisture that could bring some showers midday before a front slides through that will bring in mixed precipitation Sunday night into early Monday, which will likely start out as rain before switching over to snow overnight with a period of freezing rain possible in between.

Family Day Monday

It looks like we’ll likely see some lingering precipitation early in the day on Monday that’ll most likely be falling in the form of snow before the precipitation band moves out later on.

On the high side up to 5 to 10 centimetres of snow are possible, but it could be much less if the airmass stays milder and more of the precipitation falls as snow or if the system moves slightly.

There’s a chance that clouds might clear out to give some sunny breaks later in the day as we climb back up to a daytime high a few degrees above freezing once again.

Work Week Outlook

Yet another system is expected to slide by just south of the city on Tuesday that could kick up some light snow with a daytime high struggling to get above the freezing mark, depending on the track of the low.

We then fall back below freezing for afternoon highs as we head through the rest of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and morning lows dipping back into minus double digits by week’s end.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jennifer McGillivary at Stanley Mission:

