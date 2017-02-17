Police look for suspect after Boxing Day assault in South Edmonton Common

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that took place on Boxing Day at The Rec Room in South Edmonton Common.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, police were called to the entertainment complex after a report that a man was assaulted with a weapon by another man. Police would not say what type of weapon was used.

EMS transported one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who left The Rec Room before officers arrived.

On Friday, police released surveillance pictures of the suspect in hopes that the public might be able to help identify him.

The suspect is about 6’1″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he is slim with an oval face, trimmed beard, dark eyes and dark hair. He was wearing a light grey suit and collared shirt at the time, according to police.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.