B.C., Ottawa to sign health deal to address opioid crisis

A source in British Columbia’s government says the province and the federal government will sign an agreement on health funding that includes extra money to help address the opioid overdose crisis.

The official says the deal amounts to a three per cent federal funding increase and includes 10-year agreements to fund mental-health and home-care initiatives.

The government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says the initiatives bring the total funding increase for health to about 4.4 per cent.

The federal and B.C. governments have scheduled a news conference for today in Richmond, B.C.

Last month, B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake said he felt betrayed by the federal government’s divide-and-conquer approach over the negotiation of the new health accord after the Atlantic provinces signed agreements.

More to come.