Dominican journalists shot dead during Facebook Live broadcast

Three men have been arrested after a pair of journalists were killed during a Facebook Live broadcast in the city of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, the Guardian reports.

Luis Manuel Medina, presenter of the news program Milenio Caliente — or Hot Millenium — was gunned down in his recording booth and producer Leonidas Martinez was also killed, while a woman was left in serious condition after being shot in the stomach, according to United Press International.

A video recording from the broadcast shows Medina speaking into a microphone; towards the end, gunshots can be heard as well as the voice of a woman frantically yelling, “Shots! Shots!” before the video abruptly ends.

Medina reported on a range of political and social issues on Milenio Caliente, and had recently taken to air to condemn pollution in a protected lake in San Pedro de Macoris, according to the Guardian.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Dominican authorities to swiftly prosecute those responsible for the double murder.

“The video appearing to show the journalists’ final moments is a chilling reminder of the dangers that the press can face while reporting the news,” CPJ program coordinator Carlos Lauria said in a release.

At least three journalists have been killed in the Dominican Republic for reasons directly related to their reporting since 1992, according to CPJ research.