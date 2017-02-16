RCMP investigating carjacking in Port Coquitlam

Police are looking for an alleged carjacker who caused chaos on the roads of Port Coquitlam Thursday morning.

According to RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, it started at about 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 3000-block of Lougheed Highway when police responded to complaints of an alleged impaired driver sitting in a pick-up truck. When police arrived at the scene, the driver took off and hit another vehicle in the parking lot. Moments later police received more calls regarding the suspect, who had then crashed his truck on Westwood Street at Kingsway.

McLaughlin said there are train tracks at the intersection and the suspect couldn’t get his truck over them. He then got out of his truck and allegedly carjacked a nearby vehicle, sped away again and got into a third crash, which disabled the stolen vehicle.

The suspect ran away and was last seen on Kingsway Avenue. Police are investigating and using K9 units to help locate the suspect.

The woman, whose car was hijacked, was shaken up and had minor injuries.

McLaughlin said police have a suspect “in mind.” He is described as a darker-skinned man in his 30s, with short hair, tattoos up to his neck and a black Crooks & Castles hoodie with a gold chain.

If anyone spots the suspect, please contact Coquitlam RCMP.