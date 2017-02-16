Saskatoon weather outlook: record breaking heat, then a messy long weekend

Today could be the warmest Feb. 16 in recorded history for Saskatoon before a cool down kicks in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It is Saskatoon’s last day enjoying the real heat as the upper ridge over our area starts to break down.

We fell down to -1 overnight with wind chill values down to -5 under cloudy skies before warming up above freezing by a degree by morning and up to +6 by noon.

We're back in the clouds today, but it's 3 degrees above freezing right now! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/dJPTg6yZwA — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 16, 2017

We're gettin' close to our record high of 7.4 – now 6 in Saskatoon, 10 in Outlook https://t.co/qi8pPEIMJr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/1nhkaHqWU6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 16, 2017

It could be a record breaking day in Saskatoon if we reach our high of 8 degrees, which would break our previous record of 7.4 degrees from 2002, making today the warmest Feb. 16 ever in the city.

Eight record high temperatures were broken in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, including Maple Creek, which was the warmest place in Canada at a whopping 19 degrees!

Mostly cloudy skies and a southerly wind around 20 km/h will stick around for the remainder of the day.

Tonight

It’ll be a mild night under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only dropping back to and possibly a degree below the freezing mark.

Friday

Showers are possible tomorrow morning as a low pressure system slides through the north and an associated trough swings by our area.

The strength of the trough will determine whether or not we see any precipitation, but right now it looks like a reasonable chance of a few sprinkles at least.

Cloudy skies will dominate the morning with some partial clearing possible midday before another bout of clouds moves in later on with a slight chance of flurries in the evening and overnight.

Temperatures should top out in mid-single digits for an afternoon high with a westerly wind with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h mixes down warmer air.

Friday’s record high temperature in Saskatoon is 7.8 degrees, dating back to 1954.

Family Day Long Weekend

We sit between systems on Saturday under a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high a few degrees above freezing.

A slightly warmer day is possible on Sunday with a high of +3 as another low pressure system swings through and brings in a chance of freezing rain early in the day with some possible later on.

Family Day Monday could also be messy with freezing, rain and snow all possible during the day with an afternoon high a degree or so above freezing.

Work Week Outlook

Yet another low pressure system looks like it’ll swing through early next week, but by that time daytime highs will have fallen below to or below freezing with the precipitation type falling as snow.

Daytime highs cool back into mid-minus single digits with lows in minus double digits toward the end of the week as the precipitation chance diminishes by week’s end.

Jame Babcock snapped this Your Saskatchewan photo in Vawn:

