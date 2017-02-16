H & M Canada coming to Regina

It looks like the first-to-Saskatchewan retailer that will be coming to Regina at the Cornwall Centre will be fashion retail giant H & M Canada.

Temporary walls have been erected at Cornwall Centre as crews undergo major renovations for a new “first-to-market” retail store.

The new store at the Cornwall Centre will be about 25,000 square feet over two levels.

H & M Canada will take over the Tim Horton’s and Telus space upstairs.

The $5.8 million retail alteration has been approved by the city and according to Cornwall Centre general manager Doug Kozak, it’s been years of discussion in the making.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of years so it’s nice to see the hoarding going up and the sound of construction in the background,” he said.

According to the Cornwall Centre floor plans map it also looks like a MAC makeup will be a standalone store.

Big Brands in Regina

H & M Canada would join other major brands like Cabela’s and Designer Shoe Warehouse that have marked the Queen City as a place of interest.

Lisa Watson, associate professor of marketing at the University of Regina, said growth in Regina is steadily in line with other cities.

“Everything we’ve seen here over the past few years is quite normal and it’s what we would expect around us. It’s growing and it’s great to see,” Watson said.

Watson said the appeal is a combination of an untapped market and space opportunities. An example of that is Regina’s Grassland mall, she said.

“When you have the whole Grasslands mall just opening up, it’s a wealth of opportunity. We saw lots of stores that we wouldn’t have otherwise expected,” Watson said.

H&M Canada still has not confirmed the store location.

with files from Global News’ Christa Dao