Donald Trump vows ‘low-life leakers’ will be caught

President Donald Trump is warning “low-life leakers” of classified information that they will be caught.

In a pair of tweets Thursday, Trump said, “Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!” He continued, “The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!”

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Trump’s national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned at Trump’s urging this week after a series of reports revealed Flynn held addressed the issue of sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was in office.



FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump said it was “really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.”

Thursday’s tweets come in addition to several tweets sent from Trump’s verified Twitter account Wednesday complaining, “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred.” He continued, “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to coverup the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”