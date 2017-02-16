Toronto city council approves 2017 budget, 2% property tax increase

Toronto city councillors voted 27-16 to approve the 2017 budget in a marathon session that lasted well past midnight.

The $10.5 billion operating budget includes a two per cent residential property tax hike, a $80 million investment into transit and $250 million for repairs to Toronto Community Housing buildings.

This balanced budget delivers significant new funding for transit, child care and housing. https://t.co/IrE2uKlu28 — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 16, 2017

With the approved TTC fare hike and an increase in user fees for city-run programs, Toronto’s budget chair said the average family could be spending about $160 dollars more per year.

A motion put forth by councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon to keep city funding for the pool at S.H. Armstrong Community Centre failed on a tie vote.

So sorry to all the passionate families @SaveSHpool @DukeofConnaught my pool motion lost on a tie 22-22. @PaulaFletcher30 — MM McMahon (@mary_margaret32) February 16, 2017

While some councillors said they believe the budget is fair and reasonable, critics insist it ignores the needs of low-income families.

#CityofTO Council approves balanced budget that invests in social infrastructure and housing https://t.co/HAG7sLO84n — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) February 16, 2017

#TObudget is magically balanced past midnite. $2m found to sweep streets but ZERO 4shelters. https://t.co/OC4vhJeXIH pic.twitter.com/fnIAzUyUcs — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) February 16, 2017

Motion to not cut 10.3 front line positions to support homeless people in our Shelter system failed to pass Council. Very disappointing — Joe Mihevc (@joemihevc) February 16, 2017

Balancing a budget on the backs of the City's most vulnerable – those who use the Shelter system. That's @JohnTory's budget for you. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) February 16, 2017

Sadly Clr @gordperks motion to fully fund 2017 climate plan daily by 2 votes. Some notable NO votes including chair of Environment committee pic.twitter.com/Xn9r3WRB4i — Mike Layton (@m_layton) February 16, 2017

City of Toronto 2017 budget balanced on backs of homeless, transit riders, seniors, climate & kids. But mayor says he'll sleep well tonight. — Mike Layton (@m_layton) February 16, 2017

-With a report from Marianne Dimain