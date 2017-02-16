Toronto city council approves 2017 budget, 2% property tax increase
Toronto city councillors voted 27-16 to approve the 2017 budget in a marathon session that lasted well past midnight.
The $10.5 billion operating budget includes a two per cent residential property tax hike, a $80 million investment into transit and $250 million for repairs to Toronto Community Housing buildings.
With the approved TTC fare hike and an increase in user fees for city-run programs, Toronto’s budget chair said the average family could be spending about $160 dollars more per year.
A motion put forth by councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon to keep city funding for the pool at S.H. Armstrong Community Centre failed on a tie vote.
While some councillors said they believe the budget is fair and reasonable, critics insist it ignores the needs of low-income families.
-With a report from Marianne Dimain
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments