February 16, 2017 7:38 am

Toronto city council approves 2017 budget, 2% property tax increase

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto city council spent most of Wednesday deliberating the 2017 budget and approved a two per cent property tax increase. Ashley Molnar reports.

Toronto city councillors voted 27-16 to approve the 2017 budget in a marathon session that lasted well past midnight.

The $10.5 billion operating budget includes a two per cent residential property tax hike, a $80 million investment into transit and $250 million for repairs to Toronto Community Housing buildings.

With the approved TTC fare hike and an increase in user fees for city-run programs, Toronto’s budget chair said the average family could be spending about $160 dollars more per year.

A motion put forth by councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon to keep city funding for the pool at S.H. Armstrong Community Centre failed on a tie vote.

While some councillors said they believe the budget is fair and reasonable, critics insist it ignores the needs of low-income families.

-With a report from Marianne Dimain

