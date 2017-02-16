Politics
February 16, 2017 2:39 am
Updated: February 16, 2017 2:41 am

Bashar al-Assad: Donald Trump’s travel ban is ‘not against the Syrian people’

By Staff Reuters

The Syrian President is accusing the United States of having blood on its hands. In a rare TV interview, Bashar al-Assad was asked a range of questions and his answers are fueling fears about the prospects for peace. Jeff Semple reports.

A A

Syria’s President Assad said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban Syrian nationals from entering the United States were “not against the Syrian people,” in an interview with French broadcasters that aired on Thursday.

“It’s against the terrorists that would infiltrate some of the immigrants to the West,” Assad said.

“And that happened. It happened in Europe, mainly in Germany,” he said in the interview with Europe 1 radio and TF1 television which was recorded on Tuesday in English.

 

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
bashar al assad donald trump
bashar al assad donald trump travel ban
bashar al assad trump travel ban
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
donald trump bashar al assad
Donald Trump Travel Ban
donald trump travel ban bashar al assad
Trump travel ban

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News