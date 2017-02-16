Montreal tops list of best university cities in the world

Montreal has been named the top university city in the world in 2017 by the QS World University Rankings, jumping six places from the previous year.

QS ranking just named Montreal the world's top university town, and the city's celebrating. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/BV7c8mRDtY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 15, 2017

The jump can be explained by an additional criterion added this year that measures student experience after graduation.

Montreal scored well in that category.

“As a French-speaking city in a largely English-speaking nation that has experienced mass immigration from across the world, Montreal is known for its multicultural makeup and inclusive ethos,” the rankings claim.

“It’s also renowned for its laidback yet lively lifestyle, attractive boulevards, thriving creative industries, café culture, and eclectic range of arts venues, live performances and nightlife.”

Chloe Grant is a McGill student who grew up in Tanzania. Says Montreal as a city just comes alive at night. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZkbeiHQxrl — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 15, 2017

Montreal also improved in categories like student employment after university, and did better to reduce overall unemployment.

University officials noted that Montreal’s position may become stronger in the wake of controversial decisions south of the border, such as the Trump administration’s travel ban.

“In the 21st century, talent is completely global, movable,” said Concordia University president Alan Shepard.

“So, we’re competing in a way we’ve never historically done.”

McGill University principal Suzanne Fortin claims the university has the highest foreign student ratio in Canada.

“We’re only going to see an increase, I believe,” she told Global News.

Three of Montreal’s universities made the Times’ list: McGill, Concordia University and Université de Montréal.

The city boasts a student population of 170,000 pupils.