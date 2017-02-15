Elizabeth Wettlaufer, charged with 8 counts of murdering seniors, appears in court

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former Ontario nurse charged with murder in connection to the deaths of eight seniors in long-term care facilities, appeared briefly in court Wednesday via video link.

She will appear in court again by video link in a Woodstock courtroom on March 3.

That was the only development after the 49-year-old former nurse showed up on a video screen at the front of a courtroom from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton for just a few minutes, Wednesday morning.

Defence laywer Brad Burgess made the request so that he could continue to review disclosure from the crown. And then, she was gone.

“It makes me really angry,” said Arpad Horvath, the son of one of the alleged victims. “To see her live last month it made me really angry, and to see her now makes me semi-angry … every time I see her, I’m just sick.”

In January, police raised eyebrows when they exhumed the bodies of Arpad Horvath Sr., who died in 2014 at a long-term care facility in London, and Helen Matheson who died in 2011 at Caressant Care in Woodstock.

Arpad Horvath talks about watching the body of his father – also named Arpad – be exhumed on Jan 24th. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/MRhCKoKfJZ — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) February 15, 2017

Horvath describes the ordeal of seeing his father’s casket again as a nightmare he can’t wake up from, and reality he can’t run from.

“I don’t know how much more can be done to make a person feel terrible, but I think that pretty much capped it off. I am hoping that they just leave him alone now.”

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of residents at long-term care homes in London and Woodstock.

Police added six more charges against the former nurse in January: four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.