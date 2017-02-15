‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 5 premieres next month

Global has revealed the premiere date for the next installment of the wildly popular juggernaut reality show series, Big Brother Canada. Host Arisa Cox made the announcement this morning via her social channels.

RELATED: Heidi and Spencer return to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ — and fellow houseguest Ray J brags about Kim Kardashian sex tape

Set for a March 15 debut, the series, which promises a season full of “dizzying drama, electrifying challenges, and shocking surprises,” will once again welcome a group of outrageous houseguests into the Big Brother Canada house for season five of the no-holds-barred show. Live eviction episodes will also air on Thursdays at 8 p.m., with new episodes also airing on Mondays at 9 p.m.

Also new this season are After the Eviction Live Facebook chats, which are slated to offer an extended interview with each evicted houseguest where fans can ask their burning questions live.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother: Over The Top’ cast reacts with shock to Donald Trump being elected president — watch

Fans of Big Brother Canada were quick to celebrate the news on Twitter.

Fans who can’t tune-in on March 15 can catch the episode the following day on GlobalTV.com and GlobalGo.

Additional details about the grand cash prize and the house’s live feeds will be announced very soon. Stay tuned!