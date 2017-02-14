Harrison Ford involved in serious plane incident involving passenger airliner at California airport

Harrison Ford had another close call this week while flying his private plane in California. The actor was reportedly involved in a serious incident involving a 737 passenger airliner at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday.

According to NBC News, Ford, 74, was attempting to land his single engine Husky on a runway at the airport, but mistakenly landed on a taxiway instead of a runway.

The experienced pilot and “Star Wars” actor’s plane went overtop an American Airlines 737 that was carrying 110 passengers and a six-person crew.

The passenger plane involved in the incident with Ford’s private jet managed to depart safely minutes after the incident.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” the actor was caught saying on an air traffic control recording. To which he was informed that he had landed on a taxiway, not the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Ford was given the proper landing instructions and read them back. As a result of the serious mishap, the FAA has launched an investigation.

The FAA gave the following statement to Variety: “Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident.”

Ford could receive a simple warning letter or a suspension of his license.

ET Canada reached out to Ford’s rep, who declined to comment on the incident.

This isn’t Ford’s first accident in the sky. In 2015, he crashed-landed a World War II airplane on a Santa Monica golf course after the engine failed. He escaped with a broken arm and minor head injury. A witness told NBC News at the time that Ford had “saved several lives” by rerouting his plane away from a tract of suburban homes before he hit Penmar Golf Course.

The actor has been flying planes for almost 50 years and is known for collecting vintage aircraft.