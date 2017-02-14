Crime
February 14, 2017 5:08 pm

2 Dominican journalists killed during live transmission on Facebook

By Staff The Associated Press

A Dominican policeman guards outside while investigations are going on at the facilities of the FM 103.5 radio station following the murder of two members of the media, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – A radio producer and an announcer were fatally shot in the Dominican Republic while one of them was reading the news during a live transmission on Facebook.

Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday in San Pedro de Macoris, just east of the capital of Santo Domingo. Three men have been detained, but no one has been charged.

Gunfire is heard during the Facebook Live video, along with a woman yelling “Shots! Shots! Shots!” before the transmission cuts off. Police say they don’t yet have a motive.

The victims were identified as announcer Luis Manuel Medina and producer and director Leo Martinez at radio station 103.5 HICC. Police say a secretary was injured and is undergoing surgery.

Medina was also the official announcer of the Estrellas Orientales baseball team.

