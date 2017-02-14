RQHR warns of ‘high patient volumes’ and wait times at emergency departments in Regina

The Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region (RQHR) is advising patients to expect longer wait times as emergency rooms in Regina are at capacity.

“We are right in the middle of our busiest time of the year, and we are currently experiencing very high patients volumes in Emergency Departments at both hospitals,” Glen Perchie, executive director of RQHR Emergency and EMS, said.

“This is not due to any one particular cause but a variety of factors and illnesses.”

According to RQHR, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pasqua Hospital was at 118 per cent capacity and Regina General Hospital was at 100 per cent capacity. There were 94 patients in care between the two emergency departments and 36 awaiting admission for an inpatient bed.

The hospitals are also working to replace nursing staff who are ill.

“We expect this patient surge will last for at least the next week or possibly longer,” Perchie said.

“During this time, we will make every effort to ensure our patients receive the most timely and appropriate care possible, and work with care teams to ensure that patients are able to move effectively through the system.

RQHR said patients with minor ailments, prescription refills or other non-emergency situations are encouraged to use other resources in the community. Healthline 8-1-1 is also available for confidential, 24/7 medical advice including mental health and addictions support.

The health region regularly sees a patient surge from January to March and takes steps to prepare, including adding bed capacity.

However, back in November, RQHR said emergency room stays are up to an average of 13 hours, far past the target of just over seven hours.

