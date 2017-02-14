OPP busts alleged beer thieves by following footprints in snow

Two suspects were picked up by the OPP in an alleged beer heist after they quite literally failed to cover their tracks.

Officers in Huron County say they were called around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 by a resident on Regina Road in Vanastra after he heard beeping coming from his garage and then saw a group of people running away through his backyard.

When he investigated, police say the resident found someone forced their way into the attached garage and made off with about two dozen bottles of beer.

Members of the Huron OPP arrived on the scene and say they were able to use fresh tracks in the snow to guide them to a nearby home where they arrested an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, both from Huron East.

Both of the suspects face charges of breaking and entering as well as theft under $5,000.