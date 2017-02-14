Uber driver charged after passenger sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

Toronto police say a driver with the ride-hailing service Uber has been charged with sexual assault.

Police say a woman was picked up in the city’s northeast and, during the ride, the driver stopped in a secluded area.

They allege he then got into the back seat with the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that when the woman rebuffed him, he drove her home.

Mirwais “Mir” Shukoori, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged Sunday evening.

He appeared in court Monday.