iPhone 6 with 24-karat gold case mailed anonymously to Toronto police

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say they’re trying to find the owner of a cellphone – and its 24-karat gold case.

They say the cellphone was mailed anonymously to police on Jan. 31.

Investigators say the phone is an iPhone 6 with a gold case, described as a London & HK Limited Edition.

Police say the cellphone was found in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area of Toronto in June 2016.

They say the owner will have to provide proof of ownership to claim the phone.