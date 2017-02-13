Canadian icon Joni Mitchell makes rare appearance at star-studded pre-Grammys party

Touted by some as one of the greatest songwriters of all-time, Canadian icon Joni Mitchell got a front row seat for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party.

The star-studded event preceding the 2017 Grammy Awards boasted an impressive roster of performers, including: Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris, DNCE and Neil Diamond. Blige, who was set to perform in honour of BET Networks President Debra Lee, spoke candidly about her personal battles. “I look happy, somewhat, but I’m going through some horrible stuff right now,” said Blige. “It’s called a divorce.”

But the 46-year-old singer channelled that emotion into rousing renditions of Thick of It and No More Drama, with artists like Diddy, Jennifer Hudson, French Montana, John Legend and LL Cool J cheering her on.

Judy Collins, 77, was another artist who took the stage at the pre-party on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Collins sang in honour of Mitchell and also delivered a political statement, referring to the day after U.S. President Donald Trump won the election as “the dark ages.”

Davis’ annual gala is known to be a ruckus affair, often bleeding into the next day – but everyone had the chance to get a good night’s rest as the event wrapped up at midnight.