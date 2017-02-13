Justin Trudeau in Washington for face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet face-to-face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington Monday, where the two are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including trade and economic ties.

Trudeau departed Ottawa after a slight weather delay Monday morning and is scheduled to arrive at the White House around 11 a.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Finance Minister Bill Morneau will also join the prime minister in Washington.

The two leaders will host an expanded bilateral meeting before participating in a roundtable discussion with female entrepreneurs and women business leaders.

Trump will then host Trudeau for a luncheon at the White House followed by a joint press conference later in the early afternoon.

Trudeau will meet Paul Ryan, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The prime minister has steered clear of directly commenting on some of Trump’s controversial statements and actions, such as the ban on travellers from seven Muslim majority countries.

