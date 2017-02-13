One dead after two-vehicle crash near King City
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash near King City just north of Toronto early Monday morning.
The collision took place just before 4 a.m. on King Road between Bathurst Street and Dufferin Street.
York Regional Police said two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other in life-threatening condition.
Police said a male later succumbed to his injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
