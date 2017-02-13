Canada
February 13, 2017 6:58 am

One dead after two-vehicle crash near King City

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. Sept. 15, 2016.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash near King City just north of Toronto early Monday morning.

The collision took place just before 4 a.m. on King Road between Bathurst Street and Dufferin Street.

York Regional Police said two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other in life-threatening condition.

Police said a male later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Global News

