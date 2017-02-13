Canada
February 13, 2017 6:32 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 13, 2017

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News
A A

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to Sunday’s snowstorm has resulted in some school bus cancellations Monday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving St Andrew, St Peter, St Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled in Zone 1. Schools are open.

Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Road Conditions
school bus cancellations
school bus transportation
snowstorm
Snowy road conditions
Winter weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News