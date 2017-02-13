Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 13, 2017
The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to Sunday’s snowstorm has resulted in some school bus cancellations Monday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving St Andrew, St Peter, St Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled in Zone 1. Schools are open.
Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.
