Valentine’s Day is big money for Saskatoon chocolate and flower stores

Saskatoon chocolate makers and florists are stocking up in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

Julianna Tan, co-owner of Those Girls at the Market, makes raw organic dark chocolate. This week her flavoured chocolates, gift boxes and chocolate heart-shaped shot glasses are flying off the shelves.

“Well they say chocolate is an aphrodisiac so it gets you in the mood and who doesn’t love chocolate,” Tan joked from behind her booth at Saskatoon Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

“We probably do about triple or quadruple the production we normally do.”

Making chocolate is an art and each batch, no matter the size, takes more than three hours to complete.

“There are many sleepless nights, it’s a busy week, but well worth it. We love it,” she added.

Local flower shop Serendipity Flowers and Stuff on 22nd Street West has imported over 3,000 roses for the big day.

“The front cooler is full and the back cooler is full with all of these arrangements that we’ve prepared for,” floral designer Mary Lynn said.

The floral team has been cutting, soaking, and cleaning flowers for days now. They go so far as to pre-stuff vases with greenery so when the crowds arrive on Feb. 14, orders can be completed as fast as possible.

“There’s always line ups. People coming in and make two or three line ups and they’ll wait.”

“It’s a revolving door.”