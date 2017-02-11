Crime
February 11, 2017 4:13 pm
Updated: February 11, 2017 4:18 pm

Calgary police investigate shooting in Castleridge Saturday

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police at the scene of where a shooting took place in Castleridge Saturday.

Global News
Calgary police continue to investigate a shooting that took place in the community of Castleridge Saturday.

Police received a call from a man that said he had been wounded in the early morning.

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound in the leg and rushed to hospital.

Detectives sealed off the scene around a strip mall in the area.

Police said the victim is not being fully co-operative.

