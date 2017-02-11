Calgary police investigate shooting in Castleridge Saturday
Calgary police continue to investigate a shooting that took place in the community of Castleridge Saturday.
Police received a call from a man that said he had been wounded in the early morning.
Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound in the leg and rushed to hospital.
Detectives sealed off the scene around a strip mall in the area.
Police said the victim is not being fully co-operative.
