Montreal protest aims to pressure government to reinstate electoral reform

Montrealers are planning a protest Saturday afternoon to denounce the federal government’s decision to backtrack on its promise to change the way Canadians elect their government.

Electoral reform was a key promise during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election campaign.

Protesters will be gathering at the Jarry metro station at 2 p.m. before setting off towards Trudeau’s constituency office on Crémazie Boulevard East.

Organizers say the government reneged on its promise because the Liberal Party would be disadvantaged by a proportional system of representation.

Trudeau is defending his decision, arguing that such a system could put the country’s national security at risk.

Alexandre Boulerice, the NDP MP for Rosemont, has been invited to speak at the rally.

On a post on his Facebook page, Boulerice is encouraging supporters to continue the fight against what he considers “political cynicism,” adding that 93,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the government keep its promise.

Several cities across Canada will be hosting similar protests in what is being called a national day of action for electoral reform.

— With files from the Canadian Press