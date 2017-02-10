Quebec student athlete claims he was denied entry into U.S.

A Quebec student athlete says he was denied entry to the United States after he was asked about religion and his Moroccan roots.

READ MORE: Alberta biomedical engineer with Canadian permanent resident card denied entry to U.S.

Yassine Aber, a track and field athlete with Université de Sherbrooke, has told various media outlets he was questioned for more than five hours on Thursday at the Stanstead crossing on the Quebec-Vermont border.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s travel ban sparks protests, confusion for green card holders at US airports

Aber, 19, told Montreal radio station 98.5 FM the interrogation included questions on whether he attended a mosque and how often he visited Morocco.

He told the station he was born and raised in Canada and that his parents have lived in the country for 25 years.

WATCH BELOW: Denied entry into the U.S.

He said he was the only one in the group of 20 students who was not allowed to continue to a competition in Boston.

READ MORE: Canadians travelling to Donald Trump inauguration turned away at US border

Aber said he doesn’t know why he was turned back and has travelled to the United States many times before without incident.