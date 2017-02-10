Global News Winter City Road Show: How do you enjoy winter in Edmonton?

Global Edmonton will be hosting an outdoor On The Road show on Friday, Feb. 17 to celebrate and embrace our winter city.

The Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 team – Gord Steinke, Nancy Carlson and Jesse Beyer – will be broadcasting live from the Silver Skate Festival and the Ice Castles at Hawrelak Park.

We’ll be taking a look at the people, culture, architecture and innovation that keep Edmonton hot even when temperatures dip.

How do you embrace Edmonton as a winter city?

We’re inviting people to send us photos showing how they enjoy winter in the Capital Region (tobogganing with your friends, making a snowman with your family, skating). We will select two winning photos to show in our Winter City Road Show on Feb. 17 and each winner will receive a $250 gift card from United Cycle to gear up for winter and a family pass for four to the Edmonton Ice Castles.

To submit photos, head to globalnews.ca/edmonton/contests by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Winning photos will be shown during Global News Hour at 6 on Friday, Feb. 17 and the winners will be contacted by our promotions department with instructions on how to claim their prize.