Edmonton man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in death of estranged wife in Sherwood Park

An Edmonton man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his estranged wife in Sherwood Park, Alta.

Brian Ralph Beglau, 60, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Melanie Susan Hunter, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in court on Thursday.

The two were married, but RCMP said they had been living separately for three years before her death.

Related Man accused of murdering Sherwood Park wife appears in court

Police found Hunter’s body inside a home in northeast Sherwood Park on the evening of Sept. 22, 2015, after responding to an alarm at the home. A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Two days later Beglau was charged with her death.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Husband of Sherwood Park woman charged in her murder

Officers had been called on two previous occasions to the home where Hunter’s body was found, but those calls didn’t result in charges.

According to an obituary published in the Edmonton Journal, Hunter had a son and daughter.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence. A judge will decide on Wednesday, Feb. 15 when Beglau can apply for parole, which can range from a minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of 25.