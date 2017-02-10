NDP MP mocks Trudeau’s comments on ‘paddle sheds’ in open satirical letter

NDP MP Romeo Saganash is calling for for a “National Canoe and Paddle program” in a satirical letter addressed to Justin Trudeau.

“I myself have often lamented the lack of space on Parliament Hill to store my canoe and paddle,” Saganash wrote in the letter, posted on Facebook.

“You can trust me that I truly understand why the Canadian government may not be able to respect our rights. Over the course of the history of Canada, First Nations children have received more than our fair share so it is probably time for our youth to wait a turn. That is why, if you must make a choice in the upcoming budget, I am writing to you today to express my desire for a National Canoe and Paddle Program.”

The letter was written in response to comments made by the Prime Minister that suggested First Nations youth “want a place to store their canoes and paddles.”

To Saganash, who is a member of the Cree Nation, these comments “bordered on racist.”

“His response shows us just how out of touch he is with indigenous people and the challenges they face in this country,” Saganash continued in an interview.

The comments come at a time when indigenous communities are undergoing fresh water crises, healthcare shortages and increasing youth suicide rates in rural communities.

During a press conference Friday, Trudeau continued to emphasize that his government is committed to a national water strategy and that “it is one of the most pressing issues for Canadians today.”

According to Health Canada, there were 98 long term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities last year. Thirty-two more are under a short term advisory, with hope that their water conditions will improve soon.

It was not clear whether the Prime Minister was also addressing the water advisories on First Nations reserves.

Trudeau added, for good measure, that he is an avid canoeist.

Saganash said he is encouraged by the response the letter is receiving on social media.

“The Prime Minister has said over and over again that the most important relationship is the one Canada has with its First Nations people,” he said.

“This is a reminder that he needs to put action to his words.”

Read the letter: