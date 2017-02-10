Independent MLA Vicki Huntington says Liberal website not hacked

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – An Independent member of British Columbia’s legislature has stepped forward to shed light on Premier Christy Clark’s allegations that the New Democrat Opposition hacked the B.C. Liberal party’s website.

Vicki Huntington, the member for the riding of Delta-South, says her staff found unprotected, personal information about voters posted on the B.C. Liberal party website.

Huntington says she shared the information with a reporter and was shocked when the Liberal party blocked access to the formerly unprotected section of its website and Clark claimed someone with malicious intent, working from within legislature, had hacked the site.

Huntington says she burst out laughing when Clark said the alleged hacking was an attempt to thwart the democratic process.

According to Huntington, Clark’s comments are an example of how the premier deflects everything.

Huntington says the legislature’s Information and Privacy Commissioner is now investigating.

The BC Liberals offered a written statement in response to Huntington’s accusations saying:

We appreciate Ms. Huntington coming forward, and we will update the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner in support of their review.

Personal privacy is our utmost priority. That’s why, after learning that personal information had been retrieved without authorization from the structure of our website, we immediately took steps to prevent this from happening again — including an extensive internal review and notification of the OIPC.

Through our review, we have determined that the platform data is the only data that did not meet our full security standard, which we regret.

We remain concerned about what appear to be previous attempts to break into the back end of our website.

~ with files from Paula Baker