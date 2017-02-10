Homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Markham

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in a residential neighbourhood in Markham, Ont. early Friday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the Hillwood Street and Brookhaven Crescent area west of McCowan Road just after 1 a.m. and located a male with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released any descriptions of suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.