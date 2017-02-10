‘Fifty Shades Darker’ reviews are in, and they’re not very good

Many people long awaited the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the erotic thriller Fifty Shades of Grey. With it’s pre-Valentine’s day release on Feb. 10, it is widely expected to rule the box office. When the first film of the series was released in 2015, it brought in around US$85 million over the three-day Valentine’s Day weekend.

Currently sitting at a 9 per cent rating on RottenTomatoes.com, Anastasia and Christian should just break off their relationship now and move on. The movie, which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, has been called everything from “Fifty Shades Darker and only half as watchable” to “more unintentionally hysterical than the original.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik release new single

Here are some snippets of the reviews for Fifty Shades Darker reviews.

From A.V. CLUB:

“The sex scenes—which do get kinky eventually, but very mildly so—are similarly brusque, as if they can’t wait to get this shi** over, either. But the plot just keeps coming, all of it driven by the romantic idea of the redemptive power of love. It’s a female-driven fantasy, for sure, but that doesn’t mean it’s not toxic. And God help the poor woman who believes it.”

From The Independent:

“The film would surely have benefited from being gaudier, more kitsch and transgressive. Instead, this is telenovela-style storytelling with predictable villains and far too much simpering mawkishness.” They gave it one star out of five, calling it an “ordeal to watch … because of its utter blandness.”

From The New York Post:

“There must be 50 films I’d rather cover. Fifty Shades will make you dumber.”

From Rolling Stone:

“Fifty Shades Dumber is more like it. In our shockingly generous one-star review of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, we dismissed the film version of E.L. James’ bestseller as Cinderella porn – an S&M fantasy so sanitized it couldn’t shock Aunt Tillie. Now here’s the followup, again with Dakota Johnson, again vainly trying to have fun as Anastasia Steele. She’s is no longer a virginal English major, but a magazine intern with a head for literature and a bod for sin. As you remember, Ana has parted ways with billionaire hottie Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), because genital clamps and caresses from a cat o’ nine tails aren’t her thing. And Christian, poor baby, can’t get off without them. Her focus now is upping the profits of the publishing house she’s working for by adding young authors who worship the demigods of digital. What a concept! And what an incredibly, indelibly idiotic movie. ”

From Den of Geek:

“This is a better film than the first, but only marginally. It looks as lovely as ever, with plenty of beautiful people in stunning locales wearing the fanciest formal wear, and that goes a long way to ensuring this is a watchable movie even if you don’t care about the plot. Then there’s the music. For many, like the Twilight films before it, Fifty Shades is just an amazing soundtrack with a film attached, and that remains the case.”

From The Hollywood Reporter:

“Quantity is no substitute for chemistry. Both leads are attractive and look good without clothes, but the rottenness of their bulge-flexing intimacies is such that when, near the film’s end, the movie showed off Mr. Dornan’s physique in a gym scene, women at Wednesday’s preview screening were openly laughing at the contrivance.”

From Vanity Fair:

“You won’t believe just how dumb the dialogue is in Fifty Shades Darker, and, yes, that’s even if you’ve seen the first one. Still, Johnson makes it work. With anyone else in the lead, these films would be condemned and sent to Guantanamo.”

From USA Today:

“A pair of fish lying next to each other at Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market have more chemistry.”

From Digital Spy:

“Darker is not cringingly awful. It’s not hateful or mean-spirited. Instead, it skates toward being rather boring at times, running to almost two hours and with a very nothingy ending.”

From BBC:

“Despite drifting along for almost two hours, Fifty Shades Darker is about nothing except Christian being nice and Ana being pleased about it. It would be over in half that time if it weren’t for the regular-as-clockwork sex scenes and some of the most distractingly blatant product placement ever seen outside of a Bond movie.”

From Collider:

“We now have Fifty Shades Darker, which exacerbates the problem by trying to forge a romantic relationship between two characters who have no business being together. James Foley’s adaptation of E.L. James’ novel tries to pass off a completely toxic relationship as something healthy and profound, and instead, it just makes the audience either laugh or cringe. Rather than creating a unique love story, Fifty Shades Darker seems like it hates just about everyone.”

WATCH BELOW: ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Cast Dishes On Steamy Sequel

Watch the trailer in the video, above.

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ will be in theatres February 10, 2017.