11 charged after Halifax police raid 3 properties, seizing marijuana, cannabis resin

Eleven people are facing charges after Halifax police executed searches at three different downtown locations Wednesday, seizing large amounts of marijuana, cannabis resin and drug paraphernalia.

Halifax Regional Police said the searches started at a building in the 300-block of Barrington Street at 1 p.m. where a 26-year-old woman was arrested after police found marijuana and cannabis resin.

Forty-five minutes later, a 36-year-old man was arrested at an apartment in the 3200-block of Barrington Street, after police searched the residence and found marijuana, cannabis resin and “a large sum of Canadian currency.”

At 6 p.m., a marijuana storefront at 1593 Dresden Row was raided. After seizing marijuana, cannabis resin, edibles and other paraphernalia, they arrested and charged six men and three women. They include:

A 32-year-old man from Dartmouth

A 31-year-old man from Dartmouth

A 26-year-old man from Dartmouth,

A 31-year-old man from Halifax

Two 22-year-old men from Halifax

A 22-year-old woman from Halifax

A 20-year old woman from Halifax

A 21-year-old woman from Lower Sackville

All nine of those individuals are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and cannabis resin. They were released on a promise to appear, and are expected in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Genevieve Pearl Leary of Halifax has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and cannabis resin in relation to the first raid.

Michael Somsanith, also of Halifax, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and cannabis in relation to the second search.

Both Leary and Somsanith are also charged with possession of proceeds of crime and money laundering. Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to answer to the charges.