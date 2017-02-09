Twin sex offenders released in Edmonton show long history of deviant behaviour

Two repeat sex offenders, twins Lyle and Cyle Larsen, are living in Edmonton, and officials warn they will likely victimize children again.

Parole documents obtained by Global News show the extent of the Larsen brothers’ criminal histories. Glori Meldrum, an advocate for child victims of sexual violence, said the public has the right to know exactly where they live and why they keep winning release when they’re still a danger.

“I don’t know how they’re getting out of jail in the first place,” said Meldrum, the founder and chair of Little Warriors. “Why wasn’t the sentence long enough to keep them there when we know they’re not rehabilitated?”

Parole documents show Lyle Larsen was convicted of sexual interference and printing child pornography in 2009 after he “sexually assaulted and photographed [an] underage victim at a party,” violating a probation order that he not be alone with anyone under 14.

He had previously been convicted of sexually offending against another underage girl.

A psychological assessment dated April 2013 stated Lyle had “sexual deviance dating back to when [he] was 10 years old.” It estimates Lyle victimized another 19 girls and boys ranging in age from four to 17.

“The psychologist concluded that you were in the moderate to high risk range to sexually re-offend. The psychologist learned that your sexual focus is for girls aged four to six.”

“You will need to be strictly monitored for any potential contact with children in the community. Should you find yourself under stress in the community, your risk of sexually offending will increase.”

In 2013, Lyle was given statutory release, which is mandatory once an offender has served two-thirds of his sentence. The remaining third is served under supervision.

But the Correctional Service of Canada recommended Lyle’s release be revoked after inappropriate behavior towards a female caseworker. He was released again in April 2014 but the next month, Children’s Social Services received a complaint about him.

“You violated your condition of release when you were observed to be associating with an 11-year-old girl who suffers from autism, epilepsy and a chromosomal anomaly,” the documents read.

“You were only in the community a short period of time before you engaged in deceitful behaviours that put yet another child at risk. The board is satisfied that given your actions, your deceitful behavior and that you were in the company of a female child, your risk to the community did become unmanageable and that your actions were within your own control.”

Again, his statutory release was revoked.

The documents also state Lyle exhibits high-risk behavior toward adults.

“You became fixated on a female staff member and reported to carving her initials onto your body. You indicated that the first carving (on your chest above your heart) was an expression of love … You used a thumbtack to carve the initial of your primary care nurse into your chest… You later carved her initials into your shoulder, leg and hand, totaling five carvings in all.”

Lyle was released again in December 2016 on a number of conditions, including that he not attend a park or swimming area with children under 16; not attend a daycare, school or playground; and not use a computer to communicate with children under 16.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 18,” said a news release at the time.

Lyle’s twin Cyle Larsen also has an extensive criminal history.

As a youth, he was convicted of sexual interference against a six-year-old, and he admitted to other sexual offences for which he had never been charged, parole documents say.

He served two years and nine months behind bars after he lured at 10-year-old girl to a basement and sexually assaulted her.

“Current and prior offences are considered violent in that underage, vulnerable children were preyed upon for your sexual satisfaction,” the documents read.

In 2012, Cyle admitted to staring at children out the windows of his grandparent’s home and viewing adult and child pornography, breaking the conditions of his release.

“You stated you knew what you were doing was wrong. … You disclosed that you were unable to control yourself.”

“There is high probability of you re-offending in a similar manner. Your risk is unmanageable to the point that you pose a grave risk to the public.”

Cyle was released again in August 2013 but failed to meet with his psychiatrist despite reminders from his parole officer. He showed little insight into his actions.

“While speaking of your offences, you do not present with any degree of victim empathy and have a difficult time identifying with victim impact. You continue to present as a high risk for sexual deviancy.”

The documents note concerns about the brothers’ interactions.

“You advised that if you and [Lyle] were in a room together, you would be ‘having fun,’ indicating that you would act in a sexually deviant manner together.”

Cyle was released from Calgary Correctional Centre in August 2015 to live in the Edmonton area. At the time, Edmonton police said he posed “a risk of significant harm to the community” and would be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

In June 2016, he appeared in court in Edmonton and was issued a 24-month peace bond. A peace bond is issued when a person seems likely to commit a criminal offence but there are no grounds to believe an offence has been committed.

The brothers cannot have contact with one another under their parole conditions.

Meldrum, whose organization is dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, said the release of the two sex offenders is disturbing.

“How do they do that and they’re out walking on the street? What does that say? It’s really sad. When people are getting let out and we know they’re going to re-offend, what does that do to protect our kids?”

She’s calling for tougher sentences for child sexual abuse, saying the justice system is a “joke” when it comes to these types of crimes. She also wants officials to publish a list of where sex offenders live after their release.