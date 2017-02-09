Introducing the ‘Real Housewives of Toronto’ cast

The Real Housewives reality-show franchise has taken place in New Jersey, NYC, Atlanta, Beverly Hills and even Vancouver, and now it’s heading north of the border once again.

That’s right: starting in March, Canada will be able to boast its second contribution to the franchise: The Real Housewives of Toronto.

While Canadians are renowned for being low-key and polite, these aren’t necessarily traits that are on display in our first look from the upcoming series, coming soon to Slice.

This first-look sizzle reel introduces the six Toronto women featured in the show: Kara Alloway, Roxy Earle, Gregoriane (Grego) Minot, Ann Kaplan Mulholland, Joan Kelley Walker and Jana Webb.

“Toronto is their playground and they have the real estate, cars, and the diamonds to prove it,” notes the series announcement. “Watch as the ladies open up their extravagant lives, and show every shocking moment as they deal with the ups and downs of relationships, careers and family.”

Among the highlights in the sizzle reel: Jana’s admission that “my husband makes a lot of money”; Roxy shopping for $760,000 earrings and declaring that “high maintenance is just another word for high quality”; fashionista Kara stating her belief that “the higher the heel, the closer to God”; and Ann’s admission that “gossip in Toronto can be very, very cruel.”

All of this pales in comparison to one of the Toronto Housewives questioning the other women: “Who took their panties off at my dinner party?”

Watch the first footage featuring the Housewives in the video, above.

‘The Real Housewives of Toronto’ premieres Tues., March 7 on Slice.