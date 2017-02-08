NS drivers still failing to ‘move over’ for emergency responders: RCMP

Despite coming into effect in 2010, Nova Scotia RCMP say some motorists are still not obeying the “Move Over” law.

The law makes it an offence to drive faster than 60 kilometres an hour or the posted speed limit (whichever is less) when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights flashing. It also requires motorists to change to the lane furthest from the emergency vehicle if the lane is free and it’s safe to do so.

Last week, RCMP say they conducted a traffic safety initiative on Highway 103 near Chester, N.S., to try and identify drivers failing to obey the law. Within an hour, police charged five drivers for failing to move over while officers were conducting traffic stops.

“Violating the ‘Move Over’ law puts first responders in dangerous situations that could result in serious injuries or worse,” said Sgt. Mark MacPherson in a news release.

“Our goal was to raise awareness about this law with motorists in our communities to protect first responders and motorists. Citizens can expect to see us out continuing to educate and enforce this law.”

Failing to move over carries a minimum fine of $352.50.

WATCH: First responders say Nova Scotia motorists are ignoring ‘move over’ law

