Dawson College student designs ‘BreakBuddy’ app to make most of free time

So, you’ve just finished making your class schedule, but you’re not sure how well your breaks align with your friends’.
Instead of sending everyone a text message and possibly being embroiled in long group chats (or having to eat alone), one Dawson College student has created the “BreakBuddy” app, which takes care of coordinating everything for you.
Meeting Global News at the CEGEP in downtown Montreal, student Josh Miglialo explained he came up with the idea for the app because it was getting “repetitive” and “tedious” to always be texting.
The mobile application charts class schedules for a group of friends, allowing them to meet up when they’re out of class.
Miglialo said he vetted a group of developers, finding one that could create the app to his specs for $2,000.
It is free on both the Apple and Android stores, and Miglialo admits he doesn’t make any money for it.
According to Les Schiller, Miglialo’s business professor, the app could not only be put to use throughout Quebec’s CEGEP system, but also in institutions around the world.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments