Dawson College student designs ‘BreakBuddy’ app to make most of free time

So, you’ve just finished making your class schedule, but you’re not sure how well your breaks align with your friends’.

Instead of sending everyone a text message and possibly being embroiled in long group chats (or having to eat alone), one Dawson College student has created the “BreakBuddy” app, which takes care of coordinating everything for you.

Dawson student Josh Miglialo, 19, was in a business class when he came up w/ am idea for an app. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/RyQ9DV12cl — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 8, 2017

Meeting Global News at the CEGEP in downtown Montreal, student Josh Miglialo explained he came up with the idea for the app because it was getting “repetitive” and “tedious” to always be texting.

He began w/a problem: among thousands of Dawson students, what's a way to coordinate schedules? @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YxKQ14z9Og — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 8, 2017

The mobile application charts class schedules for a group of friends, allowing them to meet up when they’re out of class.

The halls don't look empty come 10:45 am. Miglialo made a schedule app to coordinate free time. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2we6SYGrZg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 8, 2017

Miglialo said he vetted a group of developers, finding one that could create the app to his specs for $2,000.

It is free on both the Apple and Android stores, and Miglialo admits he doesn’t make any money for it.

According to Les Schiller, Miglialo’s business professor, the app could not only be put to use throughout Quebec’s CEGEP system, but also in institutions around the world.