Dead cat in Hamilton, Ont. tests positive for rabies

Public health officials in Hamilton say a dead cat has tested positive for rabies – the second domestic animal rabies case in the city in more than two decades.

Hamilton Public Health Services says it was notified of the test results Monday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and is working to determine whether any humans came in contact with the cat.

The agency is asking anyone who may have lost, abandoned, fed or come in contact with a male adult orange tabby cat in the rural area of Glanbrook between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30 to get in touch to see whether they need a rabies post-exposure vaccine.

READ MORE: Hamilton records 10 new cases of rabies, brings total to 25 in Ontario

A cat also tested positive for rabies last summer.

Officials say both cases are likely related to the resurgence of raccoon rabies in the area, and tests are currently underway to determine if this is the same strain seen in the wild animal population in Hamilton.

Results are expected next week.